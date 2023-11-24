A charity providing emergency food to those in financial hardship have launched their Christmas appeal with the help of TV chef Si King and musician Sam Fender.

Newcastle Foodbank has said it is expecting its busiest winter ever and hopes to ensure people using its service have food for the festive period.

The charity, which has seven venues across the city, expects to distribute 8,500 parcels of food between December and February.

The Christmas appeal is being fronted by Hairy Biker Si King and features the music of South Shields musician Sam Fender.

John McCorry, chief executive of Newcastle Foodbank said: “As we prepare for what will inevitably be a tough winter for people, with the ongoing and unrelenting cost of living crisis, we have released our first Christmas appeal as a charity.

"As we continue to meet unprecedented levels of demand for our services, we are incredibly grateful to receive support from people across the city.“

Mr King said: "Their work, particularly at this time of year, is absolutely crucial. Christmas is a very challenging time for families and hardship and it is also the busiest time of year for Newcastle Foodbank.

"The foodbank will be there to ensure families in hardship have food on their table through the festive period."

What items does the foodbank need this winter?

Tinned fruit

Instant mash or tinned potatoes

Baby milk and formula

Nappies (size four and larger)

Toiletries, including sanitary towels

Tea and coffee

Tinned and packets of soup

Custard

Rice pudding

Cereal

Tinned meat

Curry sauce

Rice

More details about how to support Newcastle Foodbank can be found here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...