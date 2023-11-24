A 19-year-old man has died following a crash in County Durham.

The collision happened in Cornsay Colliery at about 5:40pm on Wednesday 22 November.

A red Vauxhall Astra and brown Mitsubishi ASX were involved in an incident on Hedleyhill Lane.

The 19-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Astra died at the scene.

Durham Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are asking any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

People can get in touch with the collision unit by calling 101, quoting incident reference number 360 of 22 November or email: sciu@durham.police.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...