Nissan to produce two new electric car models in Sunderland

Nissan will produce two new electric vehicle models at its Sunderland plant, supporting thousands of jobs in the UK, the government has confirmed.

The Japanese carmaker’s new electric Qashqai and Juke models will be manufactured at the site.

Nissan is making a “direct investment of up to £1.12 billion” to produce the two models, the government said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Nissan’s investment is a massive vote of confidence in the UK’s automotive industry, which already contributes a massive £71 billion a year to our economy.

“This venture will no doubt secure Sunderland’s future as the UK’s Silicon Valley for electric vehicle innovation and manufacturing.

“Making the UK the best place to do business is at the heart of our economic plan.

“We will continue to back businesses like Nissan to expand and grow their roots in the UK every step of the way as we make the right long-term decisions for a brighter future.”

Nissan already manufactures one of its 'green vehicles' in the North East Credit: PA

Nissan president and chief executive Makoto Uchida said: “Exciting, electric vehicles are at the heart of our plans to achieve carbon neutrality.

“With electric versions of our core European models on the way, we are accelerating towards a new era for Nissan, for industry and for our customers.

“The EV36Zero project puts our Sunderland plant, Britain’s biggest ever car factory, at the heart of our future vision.

“It means our UK team will be designing, engineering and manufacturing the vehicles of the future, driving us towards an all-electric future for Nissan in Europe.”

John McCabe, chief executive at the North East Chamber of Commerce, said: "The announcement of the production of new electric models at Nissan’s Sunderland plant is fantastic news for the North East.

“As the only carmaker in the country with a dedicated battery plant on-site, Nissan is perfectly positioned to place the region and the wider UK at the front of electric vehicle production and green innovation.

“This transformative project will create more skilled, higher-paid jobs and safeguard hundreds of jobs in the region, and will provide a significant boost to the North East’s economy.

“Investments such as this really highlight the North East’s huge potential, with thriving regional supply chains and availability of renewable energy sources, and we look forward to working with Nissan to provide support for the project."

