A speeding driver led officers to a 100-plant cannabis farm in the loft of a property in County Durham.

Officers from Durham Police were on patrol in Stanley on Monday 20 November when they spotted a suspicious vehicle being driven at speed.

They followed the car to the rear of Park Road, where it was abandoned.

While officers searched the car, they spotted a man leaving a nearby property carrying what appeared to be a large amount of cannabis plants.

Some of the cannabis plants in the loft of the property in Stanley. Credit: Durham Police

On seeing the officers, the man and four of his acquaintances from the property ran off.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said a "huge" cannabis grow was found in the loft, made up of more than 100 plants.

They have since been destroyed and two suspected stolen vehicles seized at the scene, the spokesperson added.

An investigation is underway.

