A man has been found dead in a street in Newcastle after emergency services received a report of concern for a person's welfare.Emergency services were called to Ayton Street in Byker shortly after 8AM on Sunday 26 November.

Crews found a man in his 40s who was confirmed dead. Officers are treating his death as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.A cordon was put in place along Ayton Street from the junction with Clifford Road to St Peter's road. The back lane behind Ayton Street was also blocked off, with officers remaining on the scene.

They have all now been lifted.A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.05am today (Sunday) police received a report of concern for the welfare of a person in the Ayton Street area of Byker in Newcastle."Emergency services attended the scene and found a man in his 40s who was sadly confirmed as deceased. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers."An investigation was launched into the man's death, which police are currently treating as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing."