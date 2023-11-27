Kielder Forest Christmas tree craned into place at Houses of Parliament

A 40ft Christmas tree from Northumberland is now in place at the Houses of Parliament.

The Sitka spruce was selected from among the 150 million trees in Kielder Forest and will stand at the foot of the Elizabeth Tower, home to Big Ben, this festive season.

It was felled earlier this month before being transported by lorry to London.

A crane was used to position the tree outside the Houses of Parliament on Saturday before it was lit up with Christmas lights.

The tree was craned into place on Saturday. Credit: PA

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “The arrival of the Christmas tree from Forestry England brings great joy and excitement to our parliamentary community – and lighting it offers us the opportunity to come together to celebrate the start of the festive season and share best wishes for a peaceful year ahead.”

Lord McFall of Alcluith, the Lord Speaker, added: “The arrival of this majestic tree marks the beginning of the festive period in Westminster. I hope it will be a happy and peaceful time across the United Kingdom.

“Once again, I’d like to thank Forestry England for bringing some Christmas cheer to Parliament.”

Forestry England has provided free Christmas trees to Parliament for the past 20 years. Once the Christmas period is over it will be recycled and used for composting.

