Go North East strike: Bus workers to vote on improved pay deal

Striking bus workers will be balloted on an improved pay deal after talks between union chiefs and company bosses.

A total of 1,300 members of the union Unite at Go North East have been on a continuous strike since 28 October over pay and working conditions.

Much of the bus network has ground to a halt as a result with a skeleton service operating on some routes.

Talks have been ongoing in search of a breakthrough and workers will now vote on an improved pay offer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

The 48-hour ballot is expected to be held this week and could bring an end to the strike if it is accepted.

Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said: “Unite can confirm that we have received a new offer from Go North East following talks. This offer now will be put to our members for a ballot.”

