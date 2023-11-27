Rick Astley is the first headline artist to be announced for next year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

The pop legend will perform at the spectacular Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Friday 12 July 2024.

He is best known for multiple hits including 25-country chart-topper Never Gonna Give You Up, a triumphant Glastonbury appearance this summer, and collaborations with artists including the Foo Fighters and Blossoms.

His new album Are We There Yet? was released last month and is the third in a row which the star has written, recorded, played and produced himself.

Astley is returning to the festival five years after his last sell-out show there.

Special guests on the night will be Lightning Seeds, which celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2024 and will play selected classics ahead of a full nationwide tour of its own later in the year.

Mouth of the Tyne Festival is organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Port of Tyne and Shop NT.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Dame Norma Redfearn DBE, said: “Rick Astley is an iconic artist and I’m sure he’ll very prove popular with audiences who’ll get to see him at our spectacular Tynemouth Priory.

“He’s a true entertainer and we’re all very excited to welcome him back to the festival.”

Turning 18 next year, the event will return to Tynemouth village with its usual mix of music, street entertainment and special one-off performances.

Further headline artists will be announced after Christmas.

Tickets for Rick Astley at Tynemouth Priory and Castle go on sale at 9am this Friday.

