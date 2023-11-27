Seven people have been arrested after a police officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries following violent disorder in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police were called to the Earls Court Road area of Hemlington at around 2:40am on Sunday 26 November after reports of a fire.

Several officers were injured including one who was taken to hospital with serious hand and facial injuries. A police vehicle was also damaged.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Three other men and two women have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Increased police patrols are in place in the area while local MP Simon Clarke has condemned the disorder.

Anyone with any information is urged to speak to officers on duty or report it via 101.

