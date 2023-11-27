A 20-foot Christmas tree made from cans of the most needed winter food items has been unveiled to the public.

The "alternative" tree in Scarborough's Trafalgar Square is made from 2,000 cans of 10 items most needed by food banks this winter.

It is hoped the tree will raise awareness for those reliant on food banks this winter and encourage more donations over the Christmas period.

The campaign is run by charities the Trussell Trust and Fare Share in conjunction with the Tesco Winter Food Collection.

The tree is made up of the ten items most needed by food banks this winter. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"We have got all of the top ten items that would normally be received by food banks at this time of year," Claire de Silva, head of communities at Tesco, said.

"They are the sorts of long-life items that people really need like pasta, tins of tuna, coffee and things that really go a long way to enabling people to ensure they have the essential items that they really need at this time of year.

"We know how important it is for people to get those essential items that they need and this food drive, particularly at this time of year when it is really cold will really benefit."

Food banks across the country are expecting their busiest year on record due to the cost of living crisis, strengthening the need for more donations.

The items will be donated to local food banks after the Christmas period. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"Food banks across our network are facing their hardest winter yet and these donations are absolutely vital to help them keep providing their services this winter," Joanna Freeborough, senior manager at the Trussell Trust explained.

"We expect food banks to donate over one million emergency food parcels this winter to people facing hardship. It is without a doubt our busiest winter yet.

"We know times are tough for people, they are struggling to afford the essentials that we all need to get by and on top of that food banks are seeing their stock levels go down and they are struggling to keep their doors open and their services available for people that need it."

Once the Christmas period is over the tree will be taken down with all of the 2,000 products donated to local food banks.

