Cash, drugs and weapons have been seized during a police operation to tackles serious and organised crime on North Tyneside.

Officers from North Shields Neighbourhood Policing Team targeted the Meadow Well Estate from 13-19 November - making 13 arrests, with 14 charged to appear in court.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, James Younas, led the operation explaining it was just the first of its kind in targeting criminality in the area.

Sgt Younas said: "This doesn’t stop with the fantastic results we saw last week. I want to be clear that this is only the start of what we have planned for this area."

He thanked everyone involved in the operation and added: “We made a commitment to our communities and will continue to attend scheduled meetings to provide that two-way dialogue so we can act on your concerns."

Two warrants led to the seizure of dangerous weapons as well as drugs, and a number of vehicles were also seized by officers across the course of the operation.

Offences included criminal damage, affray, and shoplifting with drug dealing, motorbike disorder, anti-social behaviour and violent disorder all targeted.

Across the seven days, thousands engaged with officers with action taken including Knife Arches positioned in key transport hubs, 4,800 leaflets dropped across the area and enforcement action taken against identified addresses.

The leaflets contain a QR code that residents can use to make police aware of any crimes or concerns, including doing so anonymously.

The operation was just the first in a targeted crackdown on criminality in the area. Credit: Northumbria Police

Working with partners in the area, tenancy enforcement action was taken at 13 addresses in the estate, six presentations were delivered in schools, licensed premises were visited, and fines were given out on the Metro system.

The dedicated operation also saw officers knocking on doors and listening to concerns, with the feedback shaping future action. Residents from 1,200 houses stopped to engage and share feedback with members of their local policing team.

One of the scheme's supporting partners was Nexus, which continues to work closely with Northumbria Police. Officers targeted the local Metro station and put an archway metal detector to check for people carrying knives.

Police are urging people to come forward with information relating to crimes via the ‘Report a Crime’ or ‘Tell Us Something’ pages of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.

Sgt Younas said: "The most fundamental way you can continue to support us is by reporting anything that doesn’t feel right."

