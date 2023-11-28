Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has urged his side to "play on the edge" in their crunch Champions League encounter with PSG.

The Magpies go into the clash at the Parc des Princes knowing a defeat would end their hopes in the competition. A draw would be enough to take things to the final round of matches should AC Milan fail to beat Borussia Dortmund but a win would put the situation in Newcastle's hands.

Claiming the three points will be no easy feat despite thrashing the Parisians 4-1 in the reverse fixture at St James' Park. The Ligue 1 champions will be out for revenge with their own qualification hopes dependent on a win.

The importance of the occasion was not lost on Howe who urged his players to seize the "defining" moment in his pre-match press conference.

A defeat in Paris would spell the end of Newcastle's Champions League hopes. Credit: PA

"We need to play on the edge, that is when we are at our best," he said. "They have quality in every position, we will need to be as good as we can be.

"We will need every ounce of energy to get a result. This is a defining moment in our UEFA Champions League campaign, we are going to give it everything. It is imperative we don’t lose."

Newcastle travel to Paris with an injury crisis that shows no signs of abating. Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff are the most recent additions to the list after missing the 4-1 win over Chelsea and have not travelled with the squad.

However, Howe has stressed the mood in the squad is "good" despite the injury woes with the victory over Chelsea providing a boost to morale.

17-year-old Lewis Miley has excelled since earning his Premier League chance. Credit: PA

The injury crisis has opened the door to the club's younger stars with 17-year-old Lewis Miley excelling since making his Premier League debut against Bournemouth.

He is in line for another start against PSG after playing a starring role against Chelsea and Howe has said he has no problems pitching him in for the club's biggest game of the season so far.

"There is every chance he will be involved; I think he is ready," he continued. "He has a great temperament for these occasions. The thing I loved about him after the game on Saturday, it was just another game for him, that is how he will need to approach this one."

Kick-off in Paris is at 8pm.

