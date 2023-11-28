Play Brightcove video

Newcastle United fans were in good spirits as they arrived at the airport ahead of their flight to Paris this morning.

Clad in black and white, supporters told ITV Tyne Tees their hopes remained high for NUFC's Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night (28 November).

Newcastle United are only two points behind progressing through to the Champions League knockout stage in spite of sitting at the bottom of Group F.

One fan was combining his 70th birthday celebrations with a trip to the Parc des Princes stadium.

Hoping for further cause for celebration, he said: "They'll be looking at getting revenge from what we did to them over here but hopefully we can something for it."

NUFC fans were on board Tuesday morning's Air France flight from Newcastle Airport to Paris. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Another fan remarked on Eddie Howe's "magic wand" while a loyal super-fan was marking his 43rd away trip to Europe.

He said: "I thought after Bobby Robson that was it but hopefully we will come good and we might get a few more trips over the next few years."

Some fans boarding the Air France flight did not even have a ticket for the game, but were planning on heading to watch the match at a fanzone.

Another said he felt "nervous" but really wanted to see his team win.

He told ITV Tyne Tees news: "It's been a long time. Looking forward to this. Anything could happen. It's just the first year of many hopefully."

