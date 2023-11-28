Newcastle United suffered late heartbreak in the Champions League as a controversial injury-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe cost the Magpies the three points against Paris St Germain.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first-half courtesy of an Alexander Isak strike but it took a goalkeeping masterclass from Nick Pope and a gritty defensive display to keep the scoreline that way.

However, there was late drama as Tino Livramento was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball in the box in the final stages leading to a penalty that was duly dispatched by the PSG talisman.

The result means Eddie Howe's men can still qualify for the knockout rounds but will need results elsewhere to go their way after being minutes away from having full control of their own destiny.

Alexander Isak scored for Newcastle. Credit: PA

The Magpies' recent injury problems have been well documented and perhaps unsurprisingly Eddie Howe named an unchanged lineup from the weekend's 4-1 win over Chelsea, including a first start in the Champions League for 17-year-old Lewis Miley.

The Newcastle boss was unable to name a full complement of substitutes with Paul Dummett the only senior outfield option available.

In contrast, the PSG eleven was formidable led by the mercurial, world-leading talent of Mbappe.

With so much on the line Newcastle could ill afford a slow start but those in the away section would have had their heart in their mouths as the Parisians dominated the opening exchanges.

Mbappe looked dangerous on the left-hand side and was not afraid to drive at the Magpies' backline with Ousmane Dembele doing the same from the opposite flank.

Kylian Mbappe cut a frustrated figure at times but had a telling impact on the scoreline. Credit: PA

It was the France captain who fashioned the first chance of the game, forcing Nick Pope into an impressive save with his legs from a cheeky back-heeled effort.

The opportunity gave Newcastle a chance to reset and they started to grow into the game. Miguel Almirón worked tirelessly to dispossess Achraf Hakimi near the PSG goal line before playing in Isak. However, the Swede blazed over when he may feel he should have turned home.

But it did not take long for the 24-year-old to make amends as he opened the scoring ten minutes later.

Livramento had the PSG defence in knots as he cut in from the left before finding Almirón in a shooting position. The Paraguayan's strike was weakly parried by Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Parisian's goal and Isak took advantage to smash home the rebound, sending the travelling supporters into raptures.

Alexander Isak celebrates giving Newcastle the lead. Credit: PA

The Ligue 1 champions dominated possession for the rest of the first half but could not fashion many clear-cut opportunities. Dembele had the best of the bunch, drawing Pope into a strong save low to his right while Fabian Schär stood strong to block a goal-bound effort from Randal Kolo Muani on the stroke of half-time.

The second half started like the first ended. The hosts saw the most of the ball but Newcastle remained dangerous on the counter as Isak, Almiron and Anthony Gordon continued to find themselves in dangerous positions.

However, it was PSG who created the first chance of the first half as Pope made himself big to prevent Dembele who had found space in the box one-on-one.

The Newcastle goalkeeper was in even more impressive form ten minutes later, somehow springing across his goal to prevent Bradley Barcola from around five yards out leaving the French forward in disbelief.

Newcastle players applaud the travelling support at full-time. Credit: PA

The Newcastle goal was starting to live a charmed life as the hosts piled on the pressure. They felt they should have had a penalty as Gordon looked to have fouled Hakimi in the box. For a moment it looked as if referee Szymon Marciniak would be sent to the screen for a VAR check but play was restarted much to the relief of the travelling faithful.

With PSG able to freshen things up from the bench, the final stages of the game were always likely to be tense for Newcastle with more and more chances coming for the home side.

Dembele fired wide from six yards out under intense pressure from Schär before Mbappe fired wide on the rebound after shooting straight at Pope.

PSG remained in the ascendancy as eight minutes of added-on time was announced. Barcola spurned another opportunity as he fired over from within the six-yard box.

But there was still to be late heartbreak as Livramento was judged to have handled in the penalty area after a VAR check. Mbappe converted emphatically from the spot to leave Newcastle with a mountain to climb against AC Milan in two weeks to secure qualification.

