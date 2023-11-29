A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after armed officers surrounded a property in Middlesbrough.

Gun-carrying police were spotted on Woodlands Road, just metres from the Teesside University campus, as they responded to an incident on Wednesday (29 November) morning.

Several officers wearing National Crime Agency (NCA) jackets were stationed outside a property, alongside several unmarked vehicles, before being seen entering the building.

An NCA spokesperson said: "On 29 November NCA officers attended an address in Woodlands Road, Middlesbrough.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

"He was taken to a Middlesbrough police station where he remains in custody."

Police at the scene on Woodlands Road in Middlesbrough on Wednesday. Credit: Gazette Media Company

The NCA is the UK's lead agency against organised crime; human, weapon and drug trafficking, cybercrime and economic crime that goes across regional and international borders.

Passersby were reported to have been asked to stand away from the officers standing guard.

Cleveland Police confirmed that the NCA was dealing with the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...