Road closures and weather warnings as snow hits North East and North Yorkshire

People across the North East and North Yorkshire woke to snow on Wednesday morning (29 November).

There were flurries reported across North and South Tyneside while in North Yorkshire, large amounts of lying snow prompted police to take to social media to alert motorists to closures on the A169.

Thick snow was captured on the roadside of the A169 near Goathland, between Whitby and Pickering.

There are two yellow weather warnings in place for the United Kingdom, one for snow and ice until 11am on Wednesday for parts of the North East and Yorkshire, and a second set until 11am on Thursday for the region.

People at Egton, North Yorkshire, woke up to snow on Wednesday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The sun breaks through the clouds by the A171 near Scarborough. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It comes as a result of a blast of cold air from northern Scandinavia.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop to cold, single-digit figures this week with night temperatures expected to stay below freezing for large parts of England.

Low temperatures will likely continue into next week.

People living in areas affected by warnings are advised to expect showers throughout Wednesday morning that will likely see ice form on untreated surfaces, which may make some roads and pathways hazardous and slippery.

Snow is also expected, especially for people in places away from windward coasts, with the Met Office predicting up to three centimetres of snow will fall.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued warnings of its own, with yellow and amber cold-health alerts for northern regions of England until Tuesday 5 December.

A blanket of snow covers trees by the A171 at Harwood Dale, North Yorkshire. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A snowy landscape at Crowdon, North Yorkshire. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

