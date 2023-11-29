The VAR official involved in the decision to award a controversial penalty to Paris St Germain in the dying moments of the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United has reportedly been stood down from duty.

The Magpies were minutes away from a famous win at the Parc des Princes but were pegged back in the eighth minute of stoppage time after Tino Livramento was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball in the area by VAR.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted he was left "hugely frustrated" by the "poor" decision which means his side's Champions League destiny is no longer in their own hands.

Now VAR official Thomas Kwiatkowski, who encouraged on-field referee Szymon Marciniak to review the decision, has been stood down from his Champions League duties on Wednesday night (29 November) by UEFA.

The Press Association reports that the Polish official was due to be involved in Real Sociedad v Red Bull Salzburg but will no longer be required.

PSG's penalty protests were initially waved away by Szymon Marciniak before he changed his mind after a VAR check. Credit: PA

There appeared to be little Livramento could do as the ball bounced off his side and onto his elbow at close range. Passionate penalty calls were initially waved away by Marciniak before he was told to review the decision by Kwiatkowski.

Newcastle vice-captain Kieran Trippier admitted he was left confused by the decision with little his fellow full-back could do.

“It is disappointing, but we have to move on," he said. "I just try to enjoy football, but I am tired of discussing these matters, whether good or bad.

“Nothing can change it. The referee had the chance to go to the monitor, which he did, so I don’t understand it. From my point of view, it has come off his chest and onto his arm.

“I don’t understand what his decision was, even after the game. We tried to ask him. But we just have to move on and take it on the chin.”

