Police are on the scene of a six-vehicle crash on the A69 in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) were called to the A69, near the roundabout for Corbridge and Brocksbushes, just after 9am on Thursday 30 November.

NEAS said five patients were "treated and discharged at the scene".

Both carriageways are closed and are not expected to open for several hours.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Just after 9am, police received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A69 near the roundabout with the A68 in Styford.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.

“Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed. The closures are expected to be in place for several hours.

“Road users are advised to expect delays, avoid the area where possible or seek alternate routes.”

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed it had been called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the service said: "We were called to a six vehicle road traffic collision at 9:09 this morning on the A69 near to the Corbridge and Brockbushes junction.

"We have dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.

"Five patients were treated and discharged at the scene."

