Police and forensics at the scene in West Lane, Bishop Auckland. Credit: Terry Blackburn

A murder investigation is underway in Bishop Auckland following the death of a man outside a property.

Emergency services attended West Lane, in the town, at around 6pm on Wednesday 29 November and found a 41-year-old man unresponsive.

Durham Police confirmed he died at the scene despite medical treatment.

Three men and one woman, all in their 40s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Forensic officers in Bishop Auckland where a man died outside a property. Credit: Terry Blackburn

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death. A police presence will remain at several addresses in the town while enquiries are carried out.

Detectives would like to reassure the public that there is not believed to be any wider risk to the community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference number 351 of November 29.

Alternatively, use Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

