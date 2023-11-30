Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a pregnant woman missing from Northumberland.

Soma Sirwan, 25, lives in the Stakeford area of Ashington and was reported missing on Monday 27 November.

Northumbria Police have said she is seven months pregnant and is believed to be with her 14-month-old son, who is likely to be in a dark coloured buggy.

She has not been seen since Monday and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Ms Sirwan is described as being about 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with long, dark curly hair.

She is known to usually wear dark clothing and has a mole on her chin.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Ms Sirwan or has information on her whereabouts should call Northumbria Police on 101 immediately, quoting reference number 1748306.

