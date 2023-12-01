Bus workers have ended their strike after accepting a new pay deal.

The union Unite said the workers at Go North East, who have been on strike since 28 October, had secured a "substantial pay increase".

It means the strike, which has been ongoing for almost five weeks, causing chaos for bus users across the region, is at an end.

Services will resume from Saturday 2 December.

The union said drivers, engineers and administrators would get an 11.2% pay rise. This includes a 10.5% rise from July 2023 and a further 0.7% rise in January 2024.

They will also get another pay rise in July 2024.

It means a driver currently earning £12.83 an hour will see their pay rise to £14.17, and £14.27 from January.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Go North East workers should be congratulated on their victory for better pay. They stood together in unity until their employer returned to negotiations and made an improved offer. Make no mistake, Unite Is here to fight for workers, I will do whatever is needed to help workers secure good pay deals, that commitment has been clearly demonstrated during this dispute.

“Unite the union keeps winning across the passenger transport sector and securing better pay for our members.”

