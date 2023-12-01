Bus company Go North East has made the decision to waive its bus fares as a welcome back to customers as five-weeks of industrial action comes to an end.

Drivers and engineers represented by Unite have voted to accept a two-year pay deal meaning a normal timetable across Go North East’s network will resume across the region.

In a special promotion dubbed ‘This week’s on us,' travel will be free on all of the company's buses for seven days starting on Saturday 2 December until midnight on Friday 8 December.

Business Director for Go North East, Ben Maxfield, said: “We’re delighted to be resuming a full timetable of bus services from Saturday. We know that the last month has been difficult and disruptive for local communities. Free travel for a week is a gesture from us to welcome customers back on board.”

Go North-East apologised to passengers and businesses for the "inconvenience and distress caused" by the five-week strike action. Credit: ITV

Passengers will be able to hop on a bus and enjoy unlimited travel at no charge throughout the network which stretches across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and into the Tees Valley.

All passengers, whether adults or children, regulars or new users, will be welcomed on board free of charge.

Customers who usually pay for journeys using the Go North East app should use a gift code, found on Go North-East's website, to access a free ticket.

One-day and single tickets will also be issued on-board each bus but customers will not be charged for their journey.

However, longer term season tickets will not qualify.

Mr Maxfield acknowledged that the on-going industrial action had "hit people and businesses in the pocket" and apologised for the inconvenience and distress caused.

He added: "We now want to put it behind us and get back to delivering the best possible bus service for all our customers.”

