Two people have died following a crash in Northumberland.

A 68-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man were killed in the three-vehicle collision on the A69 between Hexham and Haydon Bridge.

It was the second fatal collision on the road on Thursday 30 November. An 81-year-old woman died in a six-vehicle collision near Corbridge just after 9am.

The crash near Hexham happened just before 5:50pm and involved a grey Mazda 3 and a silver Skoda Fabia, which then collided with a black Land Rover Discovery.

The woman, who was a passenger in the Skoda, and the man, who was a passenger in the Mazda, both died at the scene.

Their next of kin has been informed and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

The 73-year-old male driver of the Skoda and the driver of the Mazda, an 82-year-old man, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours and has since been re-opened to traffic.

An investigation is underway and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Sergeant Andy Ferguson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a devastating incident where two people have sadly lost their lives.

“We continue to offer our sincere condolences to both of the families affected, and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision – and we are determined to get answers around what has happened.

“We are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists or witnesses who might have seen what happened or have any CCTV or dashcam footage which shows the area of this collision.

“Your help at this early stage could prove key and we would urge the public to assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20231130-0833.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...