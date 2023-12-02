Snow and ice cancels Darlington and Hartlepool football matches

Football matches set for today have been cancelled due to frozen pitches, it has been confirmed.

Darlington FC's game against Southport FC was cancelled after a match inspection this morning (Saturday 2 December).

Meanwhile Hartlepool United's away clash with Fylde has also been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Both cancellations were announced on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Darlington supporters with tickets to the match will receive a full refund, while Hartlepool fans will be updated on a new fixture date in due course.

It comes as the country experiences a 'cold snap' - with temperatures forecasted for as low as -7 degrees Celsius.

