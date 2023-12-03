First Tyne Wear derby in seven years confirmed in FA Cup draw

Newcastle United will head to the Stadium of Light to play Sunderland in the first Tyne Wear derby in seven years.

The FA Cup third round draw this afternoon (Sunday 3 December) means the two teams, which have a long-standing rivalry, will play against each other.

The last derby saw the teams draw 1-1 at St James' Park. Tensions were high as Newcastle United were staring relegation in the face, while Sunderland were clinging on to staying up.

The Magpies were relegated that season.

Much has changed since then: a huge, controversial takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for Newcastle means they are now considered the richest club in the world, while Sunderland suffered back-to-back relegations and are now enjoying success in the second tier of English football.

Fixtures are set to be played on the weekend of the 6th and 7th of January.

