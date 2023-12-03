Five teenagers arrested after 18-year-old 'seriously injured' in Stanley assault

Five teenagers have been arrested after an assault which left an 18-year-old seriously injured.

Officers from Durham Constabulary were called shortly before 6pm on Saturday evening, 2 December, to reports of an ongoing altercation involving several people at Stanley bus station.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured during the incident. Officers say his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Five teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, were arrested and remain in police custody.