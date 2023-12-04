"Nothing can ever take away the trapped screams I hold in my heart", a mother whose five-year-son was killed by a banned driver says.

Layton Darwood died after being ran over in Fenham by Darren Jacques, who was halfway through a 42-month driving ban imposed for drink driving.

Jacques, of Hutton Hill, Penrith, Cumbria, was sentenced to six years in prison at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday December 4 after the incident in August 2020.

He was also given a six-year driving ban.

The 42-year-old was found guilty of causing death by driving while disqualified following a six-day trial at the same court in September.

In a victim impact statement, Layton's mam, Stephany Bloomer, told the court how Jacques' actions have destroyed her family.

She said: "The impact this has had, and will continue to have, can never be measured or explained.

"Not only did you take my bright, funny and full of life Layton, you destroyed a family.

"On that day, Layton was excited to be going on his first little adventure, especially as we had just come out of Covid.

"Getting sweets and cake was Layton's favourite thing to do, he was so excited. Little did I realise this would also be his last adventure.

"Instead of seeing smiling faces, I came face to face with the most horrific scene as I had to kneel by Layton and watch while they performed surgery."

Jacques gave police a false name, hoping they wouldn't realise he had just been released from jail for a drink driving offence. Credit: Northumbria Police

Addressing Jacques, she added: "Cutting him open to massage his heart at the roadside and while this was happening, you were lying and trying your best to cover your tracks by giving false names.

"Not once did you ask if my son was OK or even alive. There was no remorse that day, or even for the three years you have dragged this out, for not letting this family grieve and just adding more torment and pain.

"I could talk all day about my wonderful little boy but you don't deserve to know about a boy you showed no remorse over.

"Nothing, and I mean nothing, can ever take away the trapped screams I hold in my heart, my throat, my stomach. The emptiness of life without Layton in it.

"This is now my life going forward, trying to heal the wounds unseen. So you see, no justice will be served in my eyes as I am left with a lifetime without him and I'm the one who has to try and rebuild a family you broke."

Jacques, who travelled to work in Newcastle in a Ford Transit Tipper supplied to him by his employer, stopped at a shop to buy a beer before driving back to Cumbria.

Layton had been in the same shop with other children buying supplies for a picnic.

On leaving the shop, the schoolboy climbed onto the trailer and as Jacques pulled away, Layton fell.

After giving a false name, he only came clean about his identify when police requested he use a mobile finger-print scanner.

Layton's dad, Stephen Darwood, said: "I not only lost my son on this day but my best friend.

"My life changed forever that day. I will never get the chance to watch my son grow up and have a family of his own.

"Darren Jacques not only killed my son on that day but has in truth, nearly killed me. Since the day Layton was taken away from us, I have not only suffered mentally, physically, but financially.

"I have nearly lost everything. I have lost my job, I could not get out of bed due to PTSD, depression and anxiety.

"Not only has Jacques robbed me of my son, but also a sister of her brother, a brother of his brother, grandparents of their grandson and further extended family.

"What has made this worse was that Jacques, to this day, has not accepted any responsibility for his actions.

"We have had to sit through a trial to relieve the events that took place that day over and over again. Listening to the agonising injuries Layton suffered and died with and the screams which I will never be able to forget.

Tributes left to five-year-old Layton Darwood following his death in Fenham in August 2020. Credit: NCJ Media

"Darren Jacques has shown no remorse whatsoever by dragging this out and putting our family through hell and to make this worse, this could have been prevented and my son would still be alive if he had not been behind the wheel, driving while disqualified.

"No sentence will ever bring my son Layton back or erase these memories and scars from my family but I hope the sentence justifies the crime, as well as the heartache and suffering we've been through.

"I hope his time in custody will allow time to reflect on his actions and realise the consequences his actions have caused.

"I hope other people who learn of Jacques' sentencing will think before they do the same thing and hopefully this will act as a deterrent.

"In time, Jacques will be able to come out of prison and live his life but as a family, we will never get over the heartache, pain and trauma.

"Ultimately, our lives will never be the same again".

Speaking after the hearing, the officer in charge, Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: "We all have a responsibility to drive safely and in accordance with the law.

"Layton's death is a stark reminder that a momentary lapse of concentration or failure to carry out the most basic of checks has the potential to destroy many lives."

