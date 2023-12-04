Four charged with murder after man found dead in Bishop Auckland

Four people have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in Bishop Auckland.

Officers were called to West Lane in the town at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 29 November.

On arrival they found a 41-year-old man unresponsive outside an address. Despite efforts to provide medical treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a postmortem examination has revealed the man died as a result of stab wounds.

Officers arrested three men, aged 52, 44 and 42 and a 42-year-old woman were arrested. and have since been charged with murder. They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court.

A 16-year-old boy has also been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody where he is being questioned by officers.

Police say enquiries are ongoing but that there is no wider risk to the public, though they will have an increased presence in the area.

Durham Constabulary are asking anyone with information who is yet to come forward to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 351 of November 29.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

