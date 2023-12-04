Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray sacked

Sunderland football club have sacked their Head Coach Tony Mowbray.

In a statement on Monday 4 December, the club said it was a difficult decision but they felt that now was the right moment to take this step.

The Black Cats thanked the 60-year old for his work over the past two seasons.

It was also announced that Mowbray's assistant Mark Venus will be leaving the club.

Mowbray led Sunderland to the Championship Playoffs last season and departs with the club in 9th place in the league table.

Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman, commented: “All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters.

“After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs and played an important role in developing our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step.

“We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Chairman of the club added: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Tony for his hard work and commitment to Sunderland, a place where he will always be welcome.

“As custodians of our great club, we believe in our long-term strategy that we hope will ensure sustainability and success for SAFC. Central to that approach is a relentless demand for a high performance culture to be implemented throughout the Club and the development of a strong playing identity that you, our loyal supporters, can all be proud of."

The Chairman also said that support from Black Cats fans will be fundamental going into the New Year.