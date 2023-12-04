A 17-year-old boy has been charged over an assault that left a man with serious injuries in Stanley.

Officers were called shortly before 6pm on Saturday 2 December to the town's bus station to reports of an ongoing altercation.

An 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured during the incident. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Five teenagers, all males aged between 13 and 18, were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old has now been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe on Monday 4 December.

The four other teenagers have been released with no further action.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers, or has any information that could help the investigation, should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 326 of December 2.

Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

