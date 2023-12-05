Family pays tribute to 'amazing' son killed in County Durham crash

The family of a teenager who died after being hit by a car in County Durham have paid tribute to him as an "amazing young man."

Sonny Farrier, who was 18 and from Walker in Newcastle, was struck by a car on Bogle Hole Lane, near Delves Lane in Consett at about 1.10pm on Saturday 2 December.

Despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: “Sonny was a much-loved brother, son, and boyfriend.

“Everyone that knew Sonny had nothing but kind words, an amazing young man with such a loveable character.

“Sonny was Newcastle United’s number one fan and travelled wherever to watch them. He lived and breathed football.”

Nobody else is believed to have been injured in the collision, which closed the road for an extended period of time.

The North East Ambulance Service said they dispatched two paramedic crews, a specialist paramedic in a rapid response car, and a clinical leader to the scene.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...