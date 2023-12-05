Play Brightcove video

Watch Amy Sutton's report.

Heavy overnight rain caused widespread travel disruption for those travelling by rail and road as a main train route was closed and a river burst its banks.

Flooding on the tracks saw the East Coast Main Line closed both North and South bound for three hours, cancelling trains between Newcastle and Edinburgh. Those lines have since reopened.

Meanwhile, on the roads areas, including those across North Northumberland, were impassable, with a driver having to be rescued from floodwater in Alnwick.

On BlueBell Farm Caravan Park park in Belford, close to the Belford Burn, river levels peaked at 1.45m - just 9cm off the record in March 2010.

Floodwater has caused damage to holiday homes, which are now covered by mud.

Ian Carruthers, caravan park manager, said: "Just last night, about 2:30pm, I got up to see how bad it was, came over and found things floating around.

"The water was coming through the walls."

He will now have to wait until the water dries to assess any damage and get the properties cleaned ready for Christmas.

The rain follows snow and ice across parts of the region last week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...