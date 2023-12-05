The family of a man killed in Bishop Auckland have said his death has left an "enormous hole" in their lives.

Lee Clarkson, 41, died from stab wounds outside of his home in West Lane in the town at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 29 November.

His family paid tribute to him on Tuesday 5 December, as police confirmed a 16-year-old was the fifth person to be charged with murder.

In a statement, his family said: "Lee was a much-loved father, son and brother.

"The whole family is absolutely devastated at the loss of Lee and his death has left an enormous hole in our lives."

Three men, aged 52, 44, and 42, and a 42-year-old woman, were charged with murder.

They appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court and were remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 6 December.

A 16-year-old boy has now also been charged with murder and remanded in custody. He is expected to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 5 December.

Forensic officers at West Lane in Bishop Auckland. Credit: Terry Blackburn

Police said a postmortem revealed Mr Clarkson died as a result of stab wounds.

Durham Constabulary said there was no wider risk to the public, though they would have an increased presence in the area as inquiries continue into the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information who is yet to come forward to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 351 of November 29.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

