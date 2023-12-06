Cannabis farm worth £125,000 shut down above Gateshead shop

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of around £125,000 has been shut down in Gateshead.

It was discovered by officers above a convenience store in Kellsway, in the Leam Lane area, after being called there in the early hours of Wednesday 29 November, following reports of suspicious activity.

Police seized the plants, which are believed to have been worth up to £125,000, and dismantled the operation. Officers are now working to identify those responsible.

Officers also arrested four men on suspicion of burglary who have now been charged and appeared in court.

Inspector Craig Brown from Gateshead East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This farm had the potential to generate hundreds and thousands of pounds in criminal cash, which could potentially have been further invested in organised crime.

"This discovery came about from information provided by members of the community who suspected something was not right and got in touch. Their information along with the quick response from our officers proved crucial."

"We'd ask members of the public to remain vigilant and help be our eyes and ears as we root out this type of criminality.

“We'd also urge landlords to be vigilant with who might be renting or using their units and premises.

“If you see anything suspicious in your community, please let us know. Your information could result in us bringing effective justice against criminals who are operating in your area.”

