A champion jockey who was temporarily paralysed after falling from her horse is coaching a new generation of riders.

Olympic medalist Nicola Wilson, who lives in Northallerton, was in the world's top ten when she suffered a serious spinal cord injury last year at the Badminton Horse Trials.

The accident left her paralysed from the neck down and ended her riding carer.

After three weeks in intensive care and five months in hospital, Ms Wilson has now recovered her ability to walk but still struggles with the loss of hand, arm and chest functions.

"I remember lying on the ground, not being in any pain, but thinking I was winded because I couldn't breathe," she said. "I was trying to say 'I'm winded, my breath will come in a moment', but it never did.

"It's an adaptation to life, everything takes longer, I need help to do so many things, I feel as if I'm covering up a lot, but you get by."

As part of her recovery, Nicola is working with equine star, Megan Elphick, to raise awareness of spinal cord injuries.

Figures show that every four hours someone in the UK suffers a spinal cord injury, with 60,000 people currently living with the injury.

And with only 12% of spinal cord injuries coming as a result of a sporting accident, the charity Spinal Research is keen to highlight how the injury can affect anyone and say they hope to announce new treatment next year that could potentially reverse paralysis.

Tara Stewart, of Spinal Research, said: "The thing about this injury is it does steal so much from everybody around you, as well as the person who has been injured".

"So what's fantastic is to be able to say 'look' there is stuff coming that will restore function and will help people, that will also help their families and their friends as well".

