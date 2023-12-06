People in Hartlepool are pulling out their own teeth as demand for dental services is 'outstripping' capacity, health bosses say.

Hartlepool's health and wellbeing board heard concerns around access to dental care at its latest meeting.

Councillor Brenda Harrison said there were "quite a lot more children now with very big problems".

Christopher Akers-Belcher, of Healthwatch Hartlepool, agreed dentistry was one of the main issues patients raise, alongside access to primary care and GP appointments.

He explained: "We have patients' stories that come in, people pulling out their own teeth, it's really sad some of the stories that we're having to listen to.

"It is a lot better now than what it was, there are more appointments."

Karen Hawkins, who represents Hartlepool on the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: "The demand at the minute for dental services is outstripping the capacity that we have from NHS commissioning services.

"There is no quick remedy to this at the minute, I think we've got to work with the practices that we've got in the area and look at some of the workforce constraints and issues to try and support them."

It comes as Darlington MP Peter Gibson raised his constituents' access concerns in Parliament on 5 December.

He told the Commons it had been more than six months since the dentist at Firthmoor Community Centre closed and the Integrated Care Board (ICB) had not yet started the process of finding another provider.

"My constituents have waited long enough for the ICB to pull their finger out and fix this urgent problem", he said. "It is disappointing that the solution we're all looking for is right within the ICB's grasp to resolve."

Peter Gibson raises the issue of accessing dentists in Darlington in the House of Commons. Credit: Parliament

A spokesperson for the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board said: "As commissioners, the ICB acknowledges that there are significant challenges in accessing dentistry across our region.

"This includes practices struggling to overcome the service backlogs that developed during Covid-19 and difficulties with the recruitment and retention of dentists.

"Since 1 April 2023, when the ICB took over responsibility for the commissioning of NHS dental services for the residents of the North East and North Cumbria from NHS England - North East and Yorkshire Regions, we have been working on plans to improve access.

"The Primary Care Dental Access Recovery Plan agreed in outline by the ICB in July includes an additional £3million to support dentistry during the 2023-24 financial year to help protect, retain and stabilise dental services across the region.

"The ICBs dental commissioning team are working closely with local dental networks and providers to explore all opportunities to increase capacity and improve access to local dental services."

The spokesperson also said plans were being finalised to start formal procurement as early as possible in 2024 at Firthmoor.

