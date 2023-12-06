Play Brightcove video

Ten people were arrested overnight in Stockton after a man suffered a head injury believed to have been caused by an air rifle.

A 31-year-old man remains in hospital after the incident which happened just before 2am on Wednesday 6 December in the Bowesfield Lane and Northcote Street area.

The man's injuries are not believed to be serious.

Cleveland Police said ten males were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 239434 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

