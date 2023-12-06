A woman is in hospital with serious head injuries following an incident in Gosforth.

Northumbria Police received a report of an injured woman on Graham Park Road at 9pm on Tuesday 5 December.

She remains in hospital in a serious condition while a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At 9pm yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report of an injured woman on Graham Park Road in Gosforth.

"It was reported that a man had then put the woman into a vehicle and taken her to hospital, where she received treatment for significant head injuries.

"She remains in hospital in a serious condition."

Police said it was believed that those involved in the incident were known to each other.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

Officers remain in the Graham Park Road area to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...