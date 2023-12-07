A £70 million pound arena is due to open in Redcar by 2028.

The 5,000 seater arena will be built on the site of the former performance venue the Coatham Bowl on the seafront.

The Coatham Bowl, which was demolished in 2014, played host to famous artists over the years, including The Pogues, Slade and Ozzy Osbourne.

It is estimated that the new, state-of-the-art entertainment, conference and leisure site will benefit over £42million a year to the local economy.

As part of the plans, a car park will also be built to replace the Majuba Road amenity.

It comes after Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council and developers Coatham Arena Limited (CAL) agreed terms for the site.

CAL chairman, Frankie Wales, said: "Our agreement with the council provides the foundation for the granting of a 125-year lease option on the land and is tremendous news for Redcar and the wider region".

Council leader, Alec Brown, said: "The success of this project means securing hundreds of jobs and thousands of visitors to the area, providing a huge boost to our local economy which, research shows, is forecast to be worth over £42million a year."

The Coatham Arena project is to be privately funded by CAL and a detailed planning application will be submitted in due course.

