Five people have been charged in Stockton after a man suffered a head injury believed to have been caused by an air rifle.

The incident happened in the Bowesfield Lane and Northcote Street area just before 2am on Wednesday 6 December.

The 31-year-old man reportedly injured is no longer in hospital.

Cleveland Police have said that a 30-year-old man was charged with violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempted GBH with intent.

A 31-year-old man was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, attempted GBH with intent & assault an emergency worker.

Three men aged 18, 25, and 50 have been charged with violent disorder.

All five men will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday 7 December.

Five other men have been bailed whilst police enquiries continue.

