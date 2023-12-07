A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally injured in Newcastle.

Police received a report on Wednesday 6 December, shortly after 11:42pm, that a man had been assaulted on Cartmel Green in Slatyford.

A 23-year-old man was found with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He died at the scene.

Northumbria Police have said they are treating the assault as murder, and have since launched an investigation into the incident.

A 24-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A woman, aged 49, and another 24-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

A cordon has been placed in the area. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Detective Superintendent Sean McGuigan, the senior investigating officer, said: “A young man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts remain with his family at this devastating time.

“An investigation has been launched and a number of officers are working hard to establish exactly what has happened in the moments leading up to this tragic incident.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, we do believe those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

Officers will remain at the scene and across the wider area to carry out additional patrols.

Northumbria Police are urging people to get in touch if they have any information relating to the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...