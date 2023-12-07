A group of musicians from Gateshead are using their passion for playing ukuleles to entertain the elderly.

The Low Fell Ukes was formed six years ago by Richard Taylor with the aim of bringing together those with a passion for creating and performing music.

The group now tours care homes and lunch clubs across Gateshead, sharing their talent with locals.

For Maureen Patterson, joining the club has enabled her to learn an instrument, make new friends and socialise, after spending years caring for several family members.

"It was the best thing that happened to me", she said. "I've never played an instrument in my life and so to be able to play, that's something else that's wonderful.

"I never expected to have a life like this ever.

"I'd recommend anybody to play the ukulele, once you get two or three chords, you're away".

Some of the club's members joined to keep social and active and for others, it helps their mental health and feelings of loneliness, and it has the same effect on audiences.

Kathleen, a resident at Covent House in Birtley, where the group recently performed, said: "I thoroughly enjoyed it but I wish a lot of them had got on the floor, because a lot of senior citizens know how to dance.

"But if they're not well enough to get on the dance floor, we've got to do it for them."

The club has over 40 upcoming gigs booked for the new year across Gateshead.

Founder Richard Taylor said: "It's that great feeling that you're giving somebody something to make their life a little bit better, a little bit more fun".

