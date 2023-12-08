The mother of a baby boy in desperate need of a heart donor said her son is "fighting for his life".

At just a few weeks old, George was moved to paediatric intensive care at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

He may not survive more than the next few days or weeks without a heart transplant.

Mother Emma Wathey has not left the hospital since George was transferred to Newcastle - it now means a desperate wait to see if one a donor heart becomes available.

"I’m just taking each day as it comes. There’s nothing more I can do, I just wish I could fix him,” she said.

In the run-up to – and after George’s birth - there had been no indication he had heart problems. He was born weighing 7lbs 12oz and returned home with mother to Teesside.

But just days later, Emma woke up to find him looking 'grey.' Realising he was poorly, she called an ambulance and he was later transferred to the Freeman.

A scan in the hospital confirmed that he had heart failure.

“It’s just all so hard to take in – there’s been that much going on and his birth seems so long ago – it’s like a distant memory.

"It’s like a nightmare you cannot wake up from – you’re confused, frustrated – and everything is changing all the time and all you want is for him to be better," she said.

Emma with George in the Freeman Hospital. Credit: NHS Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals Trust

In the North East and Yorkshire there are 25 children currently waiting for an organ transplant.

More than 230 children in the UK are waiting for an organ transplant - 45 of them need a heart.

Ms Wathey has said she understands that for George to get a new heart, a family somewhere would have to go through their own personal tragedy, to then make the decision for their child to become a donor.

“If the day comes, it’s a pure selfless act to save others – one I would be forever grateful for,” she said.

“I never imagined I’d be in this position – you feel so helpless – but I just need to do something and anything which helps to raise awareness of organ donation is so important.

“It’s been just me and George right from the beginning, we’ve had a difficult journey right from the start but we got through it together.

“Even before he came into the world, he got me through those difficult first few months of pregnancy. He is my best friend and I thought we had the rest of our lives together, I can’t imagine my life without my little boy and having to say goodbye after such a short amount of time together.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...