Three wards at James Cook University Hospital are closed due to an outbreak of norovirus.

It comes as hospital staff ask people with symptoms, such as vomiting or diarrhoea, not to go to hospital as it could spread the virus further.

People are also being advised to prevent the spread of the winter vomiting bug by frequently washing their hands, cleaning surfaces and avoiding contact with people known to have the virus.

Dr Mike Stewart, chief medical officer for the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’ve spent the last few days managing the first norovirus, or winter vomiting virus, outbreak in the organisation. And it’s the biggest outbreak we’ve had in probably the last four or five years.

“The one good thing about Covid was everybody’s really strict attention to hygiene had benefits in terms of reducing the risk of other infections. We’ve currently got three wards closed due to a norovirus, which is adding to the pressure."

He told a meeting of the board of directors that there are also outbreaks in communities and hospitals across England.

Jo Carter, lead nurse for infection prevention and control at the trust, said: “Norovirus, often known as the winter vomiting bug, causes diarrhoea and/or vomiting and is highly contagious. It is transmitted via direct contact with faeces, contaminated surfaces or aerosols from vomit.

“Strict infection control precautions and enhanced cleaning are in place at our hospitals to prevent further transmission.

"If you have any symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting, please do not visit the hospital as this increases the risk of transmission to our patients and staff".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...