A man who died in a suspected stabbing incident in Newcastle has been named by police.

Bradley Lee William Tams, 23, from Newcastle, died at the scene on Wednesday 6 December.

Emergency services responded to reports of a 23-year-old man with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article, on Cartmel Green in Slatyford, shortly after 11:42pm.

A 24-year-old man remains in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other people, a woman aged 49, and a 24-year-old man, were also arrested and remain in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Northumbria Police have said they are treating the assault as murder. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith from Northumbria Police said: “Our thoughts are with Bradley’s family and loved ones at this difficult time, and we ask that they are given the time and space they need to grieve and process what has happened.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we have arrested three people in connection with Bradley’s death.

"Officers will remain at the scene and across the wider area as they carry out a range of enquiries and we’d encourage anyone who has information to speak to them.

“At this time, those involved are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“We do not tolerate violence on our streets, and I want to assure our communities we will do all we can to get answers for Bradley’s family.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference NP-20231206-1129.

