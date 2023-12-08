A record number of people have come forward for help with debt in Northumberland.

Citizens Advice have seen a rise in the number of people raising concerns around fuel poverty and benefits with 20% of all problems dealt with by the organisation now debt-related.

In 2022-23, Citizens Advice helped almost 30,000 people with over 60,000 issues across the region and beyond.

The findings were revealed in the organisation's Impact Report on Friday 8 December.

Abigail Conway, of Citizens Advice Northumberland, said: "The continuing challenges of the cost of living crisis can be seen in stark relief throughout the Impact Report.

"We have worked harder than ever this year to help people across the county find solutions to problems which can dominate their lives.

"We are determined to continue helping as many as we can, however remote they may be and will work with our partners and the community to create new opportunities for change".

Citizens Advice Northumberland is working with schools, food banks and councils to meet growing demand.

Ms Conway also told ITV Tyne Tees how volunteers and staff expect a rise in calls and drop-ins in the new year.

Play Brightcove video

Anyone in need of help can contact Citizens Advice Northumberland via phone, website or in person at one of its nine centres across the county.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...