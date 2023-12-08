The revamped entrance to Sunderland's railway station has opened its doors following a multi-million-pound project.

It comes as part of a £27million investment programme to transform the station into a 21st Century transport hub, which transport bosses hope will create more business and investment opportunities in the city.

The southern entrance to the station, which has a large glass wrap-around design, houses a new ticket office, retail space and waiting areas.

The revamped area of Sunderland railway station features a new waiting room. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It is stunning. What a contrast this is to the entrance that stood here before.

"This is a significant demonstration of the ambition we have, to transform this city into a place we can all be proud of."

Travel bosses hope to revamp the northern entrance and increase capacity at the station in the coming years.

Councillor Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, added: "The scheme is a transformative gateway to the city and will provide a modern, comfortable and appealing facility for local people and businesses to connect with our rail network".

The project was completed by Sunderland City Council in partnership with Network Rail, Nexus, Grand Central and Northern Rail and the improvements have been partly funded by the Government's Transforming Cities Fund.

