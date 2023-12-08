An investigation has been launched into a crash in Northumberland which left two people with life-threatening injuries.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 70s, are in critical condition in hospital.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision on the A1 southbound, at around 6:10pm on Thursday 8 December.

Northumbria Police have said that a brown Ford Mondeo had been travelling southbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a black Vauxhall Astra which was emerging from a junction.

The occupants of the Ford Mondeo, a man and a woman both aged in their 70s, were taken to hospital having sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a woman aged in her 80s, was treated at the scene for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward.

