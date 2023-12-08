A singer from Tyneside has reflected on the "surreal" year that saw him tour from America to Europe.

Andrew Cushin, from Newcastle, has enjoyed a taste of fame overseas in the last 12 months after joining One Direction star Louis Tomlinson on tour.

From working with music greats to playing 130 gigs across the globe and selling out shows on home turf, Andrew is looking ahead to an even busier calendar next year.

"It's been a whirlwind of a year, it's been amazing. I have learned so much and met so many new friends and stuff but it has been very surreal", the singer said.

Andrew visited the ITV Tyne Tees studio to share what is in store for next year

Last month, the 23-year-old headlined what he called "the show of his life", when he performed in front of a sell-out crowd at Newcastle City Hall.

Two thousand fans packed out the the venue, to sing along with his growing list of hits, including his first single It's Gonna Get Better, released in 2020.

Alongside touring overseas, Andrew has continued to release music.

Noel Gallagher produced and performed on his third single, Where's My Family Gone, which appeared later that year. Shortly after, Andrew was signed to Pete Doherty's Strap Originals, which issued his debut EP, You Don't Belong.

Andrew has also secured support slots for some huge names in music, including Paul Weller and Jake Bugg.

A short documentary detailing the process of creating Andrew's debut album Waiting for the Rain" was uploaded on YouTube.

Andrew returns to Newcastle's O2 City Hall on 16 December.

