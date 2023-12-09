Officers are appealing for witnesses after an elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in a suspected hit and run collision in Northumberland.

At around 4.50pm on Friday 8 December, police were contacted by the ambulance service reporting a collision on Links Road in Seaton Sluice, just after The Astley Arms pub.

It was reported that the female pedestrian, a 78-year-old woman, had been crossing the road when she was struck by a dark coloured vehicle – believed to be a Mercedes – which was travelling southbound.

Emergency services attended the scene however the vehicle in question had already left the area.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there in a critical condition.

An investigation was launched by the Force’s Motor Patrols team and extensive enquiries to trace the driver have been ongoing.

Today officers are appealing for the driver, and anyone with information or footage, to get in touch with police.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a serious incident which has hospitalised an elderly woman, and we wish her a full recovery.

“It is now our job to establish exactly what has happened which is why it’s important we speak to the driver involved, and anyone else who was in the area at the time.

“We believe the vehicle involved is dark in colour, and the make is possibly a Mercedes.

“We know the area was very busy around the time of the collision – with rush hour traffic and a number of passing motorists and pedestrians in the vicinity.

“I would urge any further witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us as soon as possible. Your information – no matter how small it may seem – could prove vital to our investigation.

“We are especially keen to hear from any motorists with dashcam footage, or residents and premises with CCTV footage, as this could really help us build up a clear picture of the moments before and after the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

